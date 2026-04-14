Trade Ferroglobe PLC - GSM CFD

What is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)?

Ferroglobe PLC is a multinational company specializing in the production and distribution of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, and other related products. The company operates primarily in the mining and metallurgical sectors, supplying materials essential for various industrial applications including electronics, automotive, and construction. Ferroglobe's operations encompass mining, smelting, and refining processes, with facilities located in multiple countries. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of raw materials such as quartz and other minerals to produce high-purity silicon and alloys. Its products serve as critical components in the manufacturing of solar panels, aluminum alloys, and specialty chemicals. Ferroglobe's organizational structure includes various subsidiaries and joint ventures that support its global supply chain and production capabilities. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and sustainability in its processes, aiming to balance industrial output with environmental considerations. Ferroglobe PLC is recognized for its role in the global supply of silicon-based materials and its integration across the mining and metallurgical industries.

Ferroglobe PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, as WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stands at $4.4. The trading range today has been between $4.15 and $4.36, posting a daily change of +2.619%.

FAQ: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

What is the current price of GSM stock?

The current stock price is $4.4.

Does GSM pay dividends?

Ferroglobe PLC pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GSM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ferroglobe PLC has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is GSM best known for?

The company is most famous for producing silicon metal and silicon-based alloys.

What assets are typically shown together with GSM?

Commonly shown alongside GSM: Wallbox N.V., Diamondback, Sasol Limited