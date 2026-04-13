Trade Federal Signal Corp - FSS CFD

What is Federal Signal Corp (FSS)?

Federal Signal Corporation is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of safety and signaling products. Its product range includes emergency vehicle equipment, environmental solutions, and industrial products used by municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through various segments, including Safety and Security Systems and Environmental Solutions. Federal Signal serves markets such as public safety, industrial cleaning, and infrastructure maintenance. It has a history of developing products that enhance public safety and operational efficiency. The company’s offerings include sirens, warning lights, and street sweepers, among other equipment. Federal Signal has established a global presence with a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution channels. Its operations emphasize innovation and compliance with safety standards. The company’s clientele spans government agencies, municipalities, and private sector entities requiring specialized safety and environmental equipment.

Federal Signal Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, with a current price of $117.96. The price has fluctuated from $113.2 to $117.91 during the day, showing a daily change of +2.3132%.

FAQ: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

What is the current price of FSS stock?

The last recorded price is $117.96.

Does FSS pay dividends?

Federal Signal Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FSS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Federal Signal Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is FSS best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing safety and signaling products.

What assets are typically shown together with FSS?

Commonly shown alongside FSS: ALS, Saga, British American Tobacco - ADR