Trade British American Tobacco - USD - BTI CFD

What is British American Tobacco - ADR (BTI)?

British American Tobacco plc is a multinational company engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. It operates globally with a portfolio that includes cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, and nicotine products. The company focuses on traditional tobacco products as well as next-generation products such as vapor and tobacco heating systems. British American Tobacco serves a wide range of markets and adapts to regulatory environments across different countries. It invests in research and development to explore alternatives to combustible tobacco. The company also addresses corporate social responsibility through initiatives aimed at reducing the health impact of its products and promoting sustainable business practices.

British American Tobacco - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, as British American Tobacco - ADR trades at $58.94. Price has fluctuated between $58.96 and $59.43, with a daily change percentage of +0.5446%.

FAQ: British American Tobacco - ADR (BTI)

What is the current price of BTI stock?

British American Tobacco - ADR is currently trading at $58.94.

Does BTI pay dividends?

British American Tobacco pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BTI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

British American Tobacco has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BTI best known for?

British American Tobacco is most famous for its tobacco products and cigarette brands.

What assets are typically shown together with BTI?

Commonly shown alongside BTI: Fortive Corp, Archrock Inc, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares