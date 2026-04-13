Trade Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares - ERX CFD

What is Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)?

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide twice the daily performance of a benchmark index that tracks energy sector companies. The fund achieves this leveraged exposure through the use of financial derivatives and debt. It primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in the production and distribution of energy, including oil, gas, and renewable energy firms. The ETF is intended for investors seeking amplified short-term exposure to the energy sector's price movements. Due to its leveraged nature, it is generally used for tactical trading rather than long-term investment. The fund is managed by Direxion, a provider of specialized ETFs. Investors should be aware of the risks associated with leverage and the potential for significant volatility.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, which is currently trading at $88.66. The intraday price has varied from $87.73 to $91.05, marking a daily shift of -0.575%.

FAQ: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)

What is the current price of ERX stock?

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares is priced at $88.66 today.

Does ERX pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does ERX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through financial markets only.

What is ERX best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to daily energy sector performance.

What assets are typically shown together with ERX?

Commonly shown alongside ERX: EMCOR Group Inc, Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF, Dollarama Inc