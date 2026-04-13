Trade EMCOR Group Inc - EME CFD

What is EMCOR Group Inc (EME)?

EMCOR Group Inc is an American company specializing in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. Founded in the 1990s, the company operates through various subsidiaries that provide a range of services including installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical and mechanical systems. EMCOR serves diverse sectors such as commercial, industrial, institutional, and government markets. Its operations encompass electrical contracting, plumbing, HVAC, and energy services, among others. The company is known for undertaking complex construction projects involving infrastructure and facility management. EMCOR emphasizes safety, quality, and sustainability in its projects, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a broad geographic presence across the United States, it supports infrastructure development and maintenance for a variety of industries. The company’s business model includes both project-based work and ongoing service contracts, contributing to its operational stability and growth. EMCOR Group Inc is recognized as a significant player in the construction and engineering services sector.

EMCOR Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday movements, as EMCOR Group Inc stands at $811.32. The trading session shows a low of $791.5 and a high of $811.5, with a daily change percentage of +1.095%.

FAQ: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

What is the current price of EME stock?

The stock is currently priced at $811.32.

Does EME pay dividends?

EMCOR Group Inc pays dividends to its investors.

Does EME have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EMCOR Group Inc does not have a registered presence in the UAE and conducts business through local partners.

What is EME best known for?

EMCOR Group Inc is most famous for providing mechanical and electrical construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with EME?

Commonly shown alongside EME: Greencore Group, Nine Dragons Paper, Speedy Hire PLC