Trade Fortive Corp - FTV CFD

What is Fortive Corp (FTV)?

Fortive Corporation is an American industrial technology conglomerate that operates through various segments including professional instrumentation and industrial technologies. The company provides a range of products and services such as sensing, measurement, and product realization technologies. Its portfolio includes businesses specializing in automation, instrumentation, and software solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and productivity across multiple industries. Fortive was established as a spinoff from Danaher Corporation, inheriting a diverse set of businesses with a focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions. The company serves customers in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and environmental monitoring. Its operations emphasize research and development to support technological advancements and maintain competitive positioning. Fortive's organizational structure supports decentralized management, allowing its subsidiaries to operate with a degree of autonomy while benefiting from shared resources and strategic oversight. The company is headquartered in the United States and maintains a global presence through its various business units and international operations.

Fortive Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Fortive Corp currently at $59.81. Throughout today’s session, it has moved between $56.52 and $59.66, displaying a daily change of +2.0937%.

FAQ: Fortive Corp (FTV)

What is the current price of FTV stock?

Fortive Corp's latest price is $59.81.

Does FTV pay dividends?

Fortive Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FTV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fortive Corp has a registered presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE.

What is FTV best known for?

Fortive Corp is most famous for its diversified industrial technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with FTV?

Commonly shown alongside FTV: Tkms AG& Co KGaA, Hufvudstaden, Nippon Steel Corporation