Trade Nippon Steel Corporation - 5401 CFD

What is Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)?

Nippon Steel Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. The company operates across various segments including steelmaking, engineering, and construction. It produces a wide range of steel products such as sheets, plates, pipes, and wire rods used in industries like automotive, construction, and infrastructure. Nippon Steel also invests in research and development to enhance steel production technologies and develop new materials. The company has a global presence with manufacturing facilities and subsidiaries worldwide, contributing to its position as one of the leading steel producers internationally. Its operations encompass the entire steel value chain from raw material procurement to finished product delivery.

Nippon Steel Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Nippon Steel Corporation currently at ¥593.5. During the session, it has moved between ¥590.4 and ¥600.19, showing a daily change of -0.5205%.

FAQ: Nippon Steel Corporation (5401)

What is the current price of 5401 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥593.5.

Does 5401 pay dividends?

Nippon Steel Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 5401 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in the UAE but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is 5401 best known for?

Nippon Steel Corporation is most famous for its steel production and manufacturing capabilities.

What assets are typically shown together with 5401?

Commonly shown alongside 5401: Red Rock Resorts, Victoria's Secret & Co., Commonwealth Bank Of Australia FPO