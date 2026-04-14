Trade ALS - ALQau CFD

What is ALS (ALQau)?

ALS is a global provider of testing, inspection, certification, and verification services. It serves a broad range of industries including mining, environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. The company operates laboratories and inspection facilities worldwide, offering analytical and testing services to support quality assurance and regulatory compliance. ALS provides services such as chemical analysis, materials testing, and environmental monitoring. Its operations are supported by scientific expertise and technological capabilities. The company emphasizes accuracy, reliability, and safety in its service delivery. ALS contributes to the supply chain by enabling clients to meet standards and specifications. It maintains compliance with international quality and accreditation standards across its global network.

ALS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics, with ALS at A$21.972. The price has fluctuated between A$21.878 and A$22.457 during the session, showing a daily change of -0.9006%.

FAQ: ALS (ALQau)

What is the current price of ALQau stock?

The current price stands at A$21.972.

Does ALQau pay dividends?

ALS pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALQau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ALS has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ALQau best known for?

ALS is most famous for its testing, inspection, and certification services.

What assets are typically shown together with ALQau?

Commonly shown alongside ALQau: Richemont, iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF, Lufax Holding Ltd