Trade Richemont SA - CFRz CFD

What is Richemont (CFRz)?

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Swiss luxury goods holding company. It owns a portfolio of prestigious brands primarily in jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories. Richemont's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names that operate in the high-end segment of the market. The company focuses on craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation within the luxury sector. Its operations span retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels, serving a global clientele. Richemont also invests in digital initiatives and sustainability practices within its supply chain and production processes. The company was founded in the late 1980s and has since expanded through acquisitions and organic growth. Richemont is headquartered in Geneva and is subject to Swiss corporate and financial regulations.

Richemont Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Richemont stands at ₣153.95. Its intraday price has ranged from ₣151.3 to ₣155.9, with a daily change of +1.8242%.

FAQ: Richemont (CFRz)

What is the current price of CFRz stock?

Richemont's stock price is currently ₣153.95.

Does CFRz pay dividends?

Richemont pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CFRz have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Richemont operates in the UAE through a regional office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CFRz best known for?

Richemont is most famous for its luxury goods, including watches and jewelry.

What assets are typically shown together with CFRz?

Commonly shown alongside CFRz: Scout24, Intermediate Capital Group, STAG Industrial, Inc.