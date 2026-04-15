Trade FAR Limited - FARau CFD

What is FAR Limited (FARau)?

FAR Limited is an Australian-based oil and gas exploration and production company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in various international regions. The company engages in activities across the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources. FAR Limited operates through a portfolio of assets located in countries such as Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa, among others. The company aims to identify and develop energy resources to contribute to global energy supply. It collaborates with various partners and stakeholders in joint ventures and contractual arrangements to manage its exploration and production projects. FAR Limited's operations involve geological and geophysical studies, drilling, and reservoir management to optimize resource extraction. The company is part of the broader energy sector and contributes to the exploration and development of natural resources with a focus on sustainability and operational efficiency.

FAR Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, with FAR Limited currently priced at A$0.6107. The intraday price range extends from A$0.5943 to A$0.6043, corresponding to a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: FAR Limited (FARau)

What is the current price of FARau stock?

The current stock price is A$0.6107.

Does FARau pay dividends?

FAR Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FARau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FAR Limited does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is FARau best known for?

FAR Limited is most famous for its oil and gas exploration activities.

What assets are typically shown together with FARau?

Commonly shown alongside FARau: Mercer International Inc, Flutter Entertainment, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF