Trade Extra Space Storage - EXR CFD

What is Extra Space Storage (EXR)?

Extra Space Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation, and management of self-storage properties. The company operates a large network of storage facilities across the United States, offering a variety of storage unit sizes and related services to both residential and commercial customers. Established with a focus on providing secure and accessible storage solutions, Extra Space Storage emphasizes facility maintenance, customer service, and technological integration to enhance user experience. The company’s portfolio includes properties located in urban, suburban, and rural markets, catering to diverse customer needs. As a REIT, Extra Space Storage generates income primarily through rental fees and ancillary services associated with storage units. Its business model benefits from the consistent demand for storage space driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. The company is recognized for its operational efficiency and strategic property acquisitions, contributing to its position within the self-storage industry.

Extra Space Storage Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading dynamics, with Extra Space Storage currently at $138.97. The session's range spans from $136.72 to $138.91, reflecting a daily change of +0.3761%.

FAQ: Extra Space Storage (EXR)

What is the current price of EXR stock?

The current trading price is $138.97.

Does EXR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EXR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EXR best known for?

Extra Space Storage is most famous for its self-storage facilities across the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with EXR?

Commonly shown alongside EXR: Celularity Inc., Headlam Group PLC, Fujikura Ltd.