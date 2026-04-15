Trade Evolution Mining Limited - EVNau CFD

What is Evolution Mining Limited (EVNau)?

Evolution Mining Limited is an Australian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mines. The company operates several mining sites across Australia, focusing on the extraction of gold and associated minerals. Evolution Mining is involved in all stages of the mining process, including exploration, feasibility studies, mine development, production, and rehabilitation. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and compliance with environmental regulations. It also invests in community engagement and aims to maintain positive relationships with local stakeholders. Evolution Mining's operations contribute to the supply of gold for various industrial, commercial, and investment purposes. The company is recognized for its commitment to safety standards and operational efficiency within the mining sector. Its portfolio includes both underground and open-pit mines, reflecting a diversified approach to resource extraction. Evolution Mining Limited plays a role in the broader mining industry in Australia, contributing to the country's economy through resource development and employment.

Evolution Mining Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading levels, as Evolution Mining Limited stands at A$14.1942. It has fluctuated between A$13.7562 and A$14.2956, showing a daily change of +7.7392%.

FAQ: Evolution Mining Limited (EVNau)

What is the current price of EVNau stock?

The last traded price is A$14.1942.

Does EVNau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EVNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evolution Mining Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office.

What is EVNau best known for?

It is most famous for gold mining and production operations.

What assets are typically shown together with EVNau?

Commonly shown alongside EVNau: Uber Technologies Inc, GFL Environmental, Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares