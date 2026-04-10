Trade Eurazeo - RFp CFD

What is Eurazeo (RFp)?

Eurazeo is a global investment company headquartered in France, specializing in private equity and asset management. Established in the 1960s, it has developed a diversified portfolio across various sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services. Eurazeo focuses on supporting companies through growth and transformation phases, often engaging in mid to large-cap investments. The firm manages a range of funds and investment vehicles, targeting both mature companies and emerging businesses with growth potential. Eurazeo operates with a commitment to sustainable development and responsible investment practices, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into its decision-making processes. Its activities span multiple regions, reflecting a global approach to investment opportunities. The company plays an active role in corporate governance and strategic guidance for its portfolio companies, aiming to enhance long-term value creation. Eurazeo's expertise encompasses buyouts, venture capital, and real estate investments, positioning it as a significant player in the European and international private equity landscape.

Eurazeo Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session affecting Eurazeo, currently trading at €43.45. During the day, the price has oscillated between €42.69 and €43.67, reflecting a daily percent change of +1.8331%.

FAQ: Eurazeo (RFp)

What is the current price of RFp stock?

Eurazeo's last price is €43.45.

Does RFp pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RFp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eurazeo operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is RFp best known for?

Eurazeo is most famous for its private equity investment and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with RFp?

Commonly shown alongside RFp: Siemens, Agnico Eagle, ResMed Inc - AU