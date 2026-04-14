Trade Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - AEM CFD

What is Agnico Eagle (AEM)?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company operates mines in multiple countries, focusing primarily on gold extraction along with other metals such as silver and copper. Agnico Eagle emphasizes sustainable mining practices, environmental stewardship, and community engagement in its operations. The company’s portfolio includes both underground and open-pit mines, supported by exploration projects aimed at resource expansion. Agnico Eagle serves global markets by supplying gold for various industrial, investment, and jewelry applications.

Agnico Eagle Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by dynamic trading activity, with Agnico Eagle priced at $219.63. The intraday low and high are $216.95 and $222.7 respectively, with a daily change percentage of +0.9437%.

FAQ: Agnico Eagle (AEM)

What is the current price of AEM stock?

The latest price is $219.63.

Does AEM pay dividends?

Agnico Eagle pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AEM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Agnico Eagle operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is AEM best known for?

Agnico Eagle is most famous for gold mining and exploration.

What assets are typically shown together with AEM?

Commonly shown alongside AEM: Universal Corp, IG Group, Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares