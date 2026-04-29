Trade Universal Corp - UVV CFD

What is Universal Corp (UVV)?

Universal Corp is a company engaged in the sourcing, processing, and selling of tobacco and related products. It operates as an intermediary between tobacco growers and manufacturers, providing services such as leaf procurement, processing, and logistics. Universal Corp serves a global customer base, facilitating the supply chain for tobacco products used in cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco goods. The company focuses on quality control, supply chain management, and regulatory compliance within the tobacco industry. Its operations include managing relationships with growers and manufacturers to support the production and distribution of tobacco materials.

Universal Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Universal Corp at a current level of $52.66. Intraday lows and highs have been $52.17 and $53.56 respectively, with a daily change of -2.7339%.

FAQ: Universal Corp (UVV)

What is the current price of UVV stock?

The stock is currently priced at $52.66.

Does UVV pay dividends?

Universal Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does UVV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Universal Corp operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is UVV best known for?

The company is most famous for its tobacco leaf procurement and processing.

What assets are typically shown together with UVV?

Commonly shown alongside UVV: CCC SA, Future of European Defence Screened UCITS ETF, Irish Continental Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)