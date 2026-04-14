Trade ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF - MJ CFD

What is ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)?

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies involved in the cannabis industry and related sectors. Its holdings include firms engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution, and development of cannabis products, as well as ancillary businesses supporting the industry. The fund aims to track an index representing the alternative harvest sector, reflecting the evolving legal and commercial landscape of cannabis. Managed by ETF Managers Group, this ETF offers investors targeted exposure to the emerging cannabis market and its associated opportunities.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements with ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF currently at $24.88. The daily trading range extends from $24.24 to $24.79, with a daily change of +0.7864%.

FAQ: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

What is the current price of MJ stock?

The latest trading value is $24.88.

Does MJ pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is MJ best known for?

The ETF is most famous for investing in alternative harvest and cannabis-related companies.

What assets are typically shown together with MJ?

Commonly shown alongside MJ: Canaan Inc, Cisco, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.