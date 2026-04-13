Trade Eramet SA - ERA CFD

What is Eramet (ERA)?

Eramet is a multinational mining and metallurgical group specializing in the extraction and processing of metals and minerals. The company’s activities include mining operations, metal refining, and the production of alloys used in various industrial applications. Eramet’s product range encompasses nickel, manganese, alloys, and other metals critical to sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and energy. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices, environmental management, and innovation in metallurgical processes. Eramet operates globally, managing a portfolio of mining assets and processing facilities. Its strategic focus includes resource development, operational efficiency, and adherence to regulatory and social responsibility standards within the mining industry.

Eramet Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as Eramet trades at €49.81. The session's price variation spans from €48.95 to €49.49, with a daily change percentage of -2.302%.

FAQ: Eramet (ERA)

What is the current price of ERA stock?

Eramet's last price is €49.81.

Does ERA pay dividends?

Eramet pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ERA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eramet has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ERA best known for?

Eramet is most famous for producing manganese and nickel products.

What assets are typically shown together with ERA?

Commonly shown alongside ERA: Tower Limited, ProShares UltraPro Russell2000, Simmons First National Corp