Trade Equifax Inc - EFX CFD

What is Equifax Inc (EFX)?

Equifax Inc is a global data, analytics, and technology company specializing in consumer credit reporting and information solutions. Founded in 1899, the company provides a broad range of services including credit risk assessment, fraud detection, identity verification, and marketing data analytics. Equifax collects and maintains information on millions of consumers and businesses, which it uses to generate credit reports and scores that assist lenders, employers, and other organizations in decision-making processes. The company operates across multiple regions, serving clients in various industries such as financial services, telecommunications, insurance, and government. Equifax also offers workforce solutions and data breach response services. Its operations are supported by advanced technology platforms designed to process large volumes of data securely and efficiently. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and maintains a global presence through offices and partnerships. Equifax is recognized as one of the major credit reporting agencies in the United States and worldwide.

Equifax Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market trends, with Equifax Inc priced at $185.33. The price has moved between $175.93 and $185.73 during the session, showing a daily change of +3.937%.

FAQ: Equifax Inc (EFX)

What is the current price of EFX stock?

The current trading price is $185.33.

Does EFX pay dividends?

Equifax Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EFX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Equifax has an official office presence in the UAE, including a location in Dubai Internet City.

What is EFX best known for?

Equifax Inc is most famous for providing credit reporting and data analytics services.

What assets are typically shown together with EFX?

Commonly shown alongside EFX: Barclays, Beijing Enterprises, Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF