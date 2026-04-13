Trade EOG Resources - EOG CFD

What is EOG (EOG)?

EOG Resources, Inc. is an American energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from Enron, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent crude oil and natural gas producers in the United States. EOG operates primarily in North America, with significant assets in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and other key resource plays. The company focuses on unconventional resource development, utilizing advanced technologies such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to enhance production efficiency. EOG also maintains a portfolio of conventional assets both domestically and internationally. The company's operations emphasize cost control, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship. EOG Resources is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its business strategy includes maintaining a strong balance sheet and generating free cash flow to support growth and shareholder returns. The company is recognized for its technical expertise and commitment to sustainable resource development.

EOG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market action, with EOG priced at $136.69. The price has shifted between $135.48 and $138.6 during the day, reflecting a change of -0.2129%.

FAQ: EOG (EOG)

What is the current price of EOG stock?

The last traded price of EOG is $136.69.

Does EOG pay dividends?

EOG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EOG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EOG operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is EOG best known for?

EOG is most famous for its exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

What assets are typically shown together with EOG?

Commonly shown alongside EOG: Entergy Corp, Resona Holdings, Inc., OGE Energy Corp.