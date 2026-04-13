Trade Embraer S.A. - EMBJ CFD

What is Embraer S.A. (EMBJ)?

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian aerospace company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of commercial, military, executive, and agricultural aircraft. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil, the company has established itself as a significant player in the global aviation industry. Embraer's product portfolio includes regional jets, business jets, and defense aircraft, serving a diverse range of customers worldwide. The company is also involved in providing related services such as aircraft maintenance and support. Embraer has developed a reputation for innovation and efficiency, particularly in the regional jet market, where it competes with other major manufacturers. Its operations encompass research and development, production, and customer support, with facilities and offices spread across multiple countries. The company collaborates with various partners and suppliers to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its market reach. Embraer plays a notable role in Brazil's aerospace sector and contributes to the country's industrial and technological development.

Embraer S.A. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Embraer S.A., now at $69.92. The price has ranged between $65.62 and $70.04 during the session, showing a daily change of +1.4531%.

FAQ: Embraer S.A. (EMBJ)

What is the current price of EMBJ stock?

Embraer S.A. closed at $69.92 today.

Does EMBJ pay dividends?

Embraer S.A. pays dividends.

Does EMBJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Embraer S.A. has a registered presence in the UAE but no official office in DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is EMBJ best known for?

Embraer S.A. is most famous for manufacturing regional jets and executive aircraft.

What assets are typically shown together with EMBJ?

Commonly shown alongside EMBJ: Aberforth Smaller Companies, Union Pacific, Flight Centre Travel Group