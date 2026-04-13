Trade Eldorado Gold Corporation - ELDca CFD

What is Eldorado Gold (ELDca)?

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a gold mining company involved in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It has mining operations and projects in various countries, including those in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Eldorado Gold's activities encompass open-pit and underground mining, ore processing, and reclamation efforts. The company prioritizes sustainable mining practices, environmental stewardship, and community relations. Eldorado Gold's portfolio includes producing mines and development-stage projects aimed at resource growth and operational expansion. The company manages risks related to commodity prices, regulatory environments, and operational challenges. It adheres to industry standards and regulatory frameworks governing mining activities, safety, and environmental protection.

Eldorado Gold Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Eldorado Gold at C$51.13. It has traded within a range of C$49.29 to C$51.06, reflecting a daily change of +1.1535%.

FAQ: Eldorado Gold (ELDca)

What is the current price of ELDca stock?

The current price stands at C$51.13.

Does ELDca pay dividends?

Eldorado Gold pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ELDca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eldorado Gold operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ELDca best known for?

Eldorado Gold is most famous for its gold and base metals mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ELDca?

Commonly shown alongside ELDca: NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF, Diversified United Investment Limited, Genesco Inc