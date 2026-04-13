Trade Edison International - EIX CFD

What is Edison (EIX)?

Edison International is an energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power. It operates through its principal subsidiary, Southern California Edison, which serves a large portion of Southern California. The company focuses on providing electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Edison International is involved in various aspects of the energy sector, including renewable energy development, grid modernization, and energy efficiency initiatives. It participates in the generation of electricity from diverse sources such as natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and renewable resources. The company is also committed to environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance, working within the framework of state and federal energy policies. Edison International plays a significant role in the regional energy infrastructure and contributes to the reliability and safety of the electric grid. Its operations include managing energy resources, customer service, and infrastructure maintenance, reflecting its position as a major utility provider in the United States.

Edison Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Edison trades at $72.25. Throughout the session, it has moved between $71.46 and $75.28, showing a daily change of -4.2536%.

FAQ: Edison (EIX)

What is the current price of EIX stock?

Edison's current stock price is $72.25.

Does EIX pay dividends?

Edison pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EIX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Edison operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is EIX best known for?

Edison is most famous for energy production and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with EIX?

Commonly shown alongside EIX: Compass, MillerKnoll Inc, Lithia Motors Inc