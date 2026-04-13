Trade Eagle Materials - EXP CFD

What is Eagle Materials (EXP)?

Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials primarily serving the construction industry. The company produces cement, concrete, gypsum wallboard, and other related products used in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Eagle Materials operates manufacturing facilities across various regions, focusing on efficient production and distribution of its materials. The company’s product offerings support a range of construction applications, including foundations, walls, and finishing. It emphasizes sustainable practices in its operations, including resource management and environmental compliance. Eagle Materials serves customers such as contractors, builders, and distributors, contributing to the supply chain of the building materials sector.

Eagle Materials Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market fluctuations, with Eagle Materials standing at $201.19. The price has varied between $193.02 and $200.54, registering a daily change of +0.2907%.

FAQ: Eagle Materials (EXP)

What is the current price of EXP stock?

The latest price is $201.19.

Does EXP pay dividends?

Eagle Materials pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EXP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eagle Materials operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct presence.

What is EXP best known for?

Eagle Materials is most famous for manufacturing and supplying construction materials.

What assets are typically shown together with EXP?

Commonly shown alongside EXP: Elevance Health Inc., CSPC Pharmaceutical, Sabine Royalty Trust