Trade Drax Group PLC - DRX CFD

What is Drax Group (DRX)?

Drax Group is a British energy company primarily engaged in the generation of electricity. The company operates a portfolio of power generation assets, including biomass and hydroelectric facilities, and has historically been involved in coal-fired power generation. Drax Group has focused on transitioning towards renewable energy sources, emphasizing sustainable biomass as a key component of its power generation strategy. The company is also involved in the production and supply of renewable electricity to the UK grid. Additionally, Drax Group has interests in energy storage and carbon capture technologies, reflecting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting the UK's energy transition goals. The company’s operations include the management of supply chains for biomass fuel and the development of infrastructure to support renewable energy generation. Drax Group plays a significant role in the UK energy sector, contributing to the country's efforts to increase renewable energy capacity and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Drax Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Drax Group currently at £8.874. Its price fluctuated from £8.805 to £9.028 today, with a daily change percentage of -0.773%.

FAQ: Drax Group (DRX)

What is the current price of DRX stock?

Drax Group's current price is £8.874.

Does DRX pay dividends?

Drax Group pays dividends to shareholders.

Does DRX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Drax Group operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DRX best known for?

Drax Group is most famous for its electricity generation and renewable energy operations.

What assets are typically shown together with DRX?

Commonly shown alongside DRX: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, Volvo - A, Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF