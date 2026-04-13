Trade First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund - FYC CFD

What is First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to provide investment results corresponding to the performance of an index composed of small-cap growth stocks. The fund utilizes the AlphaDEX methodology, which applies a rules-based, quantitative approach to select and weight securities based on factors such as growth, value, and momentum. Its portfolio typically includes companies with smaller market capitalizations exhibiting growth characteristics. The fund offers investors exposure to a diversified basket of small-cap growth equities across various sectors. It is designed to serve as a tool for investors seeking targeted exposure to this segment of the equity market. The fund operates within the asset management industry and is subject to market risks inherent in equity investments.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market actions impacting the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund, trading at $104.63. It has experienced a daily range between $101.95 and $104.39, with a percentage change of +1.5281%.

FAQ: First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)

What is the current price of FYC stock?

The latest trading price is $104.63.

Does FYC pay dividends?

Dividends are not applicable to this fund.

Does FYC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has no official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners or distributors.

What is FYC best known for?

This fund is most famous for tracking a small-cap growth equity index.

What assets are typically shown together with FYC?

Commonly shown alongside FYC: Broadridge, Resona Holdings, Inc., Elis