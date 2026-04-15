Trade Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - TZA CFD

What is Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA)?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide daily investment results that correspond to three times the inverse of the performance of a small-capitalization stock index. It employs leverage and derivatives to achieve its investment objective, targeting investors seeking to profit from declines in the small-cap segment of the equity market. The fund is intended for short-term trading and risk management rather than long-term investment due to the effects of compounding and daily rebalancing. It is part of a broader category of leveraged and inverse ETFs that offer amplified exposure to specific market segments.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current trading range, as Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares trades at $5.52. Its price has moved between $5.42 and $5.53, registering a daily change percentage of -0.5474%.

FAQ: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA)

What is the current price of TZA stock?

The current price stands at $5.52.

Does TZA pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does TZA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TZA best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to small-cap stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with TZA?

Commonly shown alongside TZA: Pegasystems Inc, CMC Markets Plc, Equifax Inc