Trade Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares - FAS CFD

What is Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide daily investment results corresponding to three times the performance of a financial sector index. The fund primarily targets companies within the financial services industry, including banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. It employs leverage to amplify the returns of its underlying index on a daily basis, making it suitable for investors seeking short-term exposure to financial sector movements. The fund achieves its objectives through the use of derivatives such as swaps and futures contracts. Due to its leveraged nature, it is generally intended for experienced investors who understand the risks associated with daily rebalancing and volatility. The fund is managed by Direxion, a firm specializing in leveraged and inverse ETFs. It offers a means to gain magnified exposure to the financial sector without directly purchasing individual stocks.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares currently at $134.09. It has fluctuated between $124.72 and $134 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +4.1211%.

FAQ: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

What is the current price of FAS stock?

The current price stands at $134.09.

Does FAS pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this fund.

Does FAS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official regional office or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is FAS best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the financial sector through daily 3X bullish shares.

What assets are typically shown together with FAS?

Commonly shown alongside FAS: Bureau Veritas, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Douglas Dynamics Inc