Trade Devon Energy - DVN CFD

What is Devon (DVN)?

Devon Energy Corporation is an American independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company operates across several key resource plays in the United States. Devon Energy focuses on unconventional resource plays, including shale formations, utilizing advanced drilling and completion techniques. The company’s operations span various basins such as the Anadarko Basin, Delaware Basin, and Eagle Ford Shale. Devon Energy has historically emphasized operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development strategies. It also participates in midstream operations, including gathering, processing, and transportation of hydrocarbons. The company’s business model integrates exploration and production activities with a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, aiming to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices. Devon Energy is recognized as a significant player in the North American energy sector, contributing to domestic energy supply and industry innovation.

Devon Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the unfolding market activity, with Devon quoted at $47.06. Its intraday range spans from $46.78 to $48.58, corresponding to a daily shift of -1.7573%.

FAQ: Devon (DVN)

What is the current price of DVN stock?

The current stock price is $47.06.

Does DVN pay dividends?

Devon pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DVN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Devon does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is DVN best known for?

The company is most famous for its exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

What assets are typically shown together with DVN?

Commonly shown alongside DVN: Omnicom, Schindler, JPMorgan Japanese Investment