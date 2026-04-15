HomeMarketsSharesOmnicom Group Inc.

Trade Omnicom Group Inc. - OMC CFD

77.52+1.51%
The chart shows the OMC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 77.52, a high of 77.4, and a low of 76.32.
Sell

76.96

Buy

77.52

0.56
Low: 76.32High: 77.4
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.56
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close76.35
Open76.55
1-Year Change1.4%
Day's Range76.32 - 77.4

Trade Omnicom Group Inc. - OMC CFD

What is Omnicom (OMC)?

Omnicom Group Inc. is a global marketing and corporate communications company headquartered in the United States. It operates through a network of agencies providing advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services. The company serves a broad range of industries, including consumer goods, healthcare, technology, and financial services. Omnicom's business model emphasizes integrated marketing solutions and creative services to help clients build brand equity and engage consumers. It maintains a presence in numerous countries, supporting multinational clients with localized expertise. The company is structured to foster collaboration among its various agencies while maintaining their individual identities and specialties. Omnicom is recognized as one of the leading firms in the global advertising and marketing sector, with a focus on innovation and adapting to changes in media consumption and technology.

Omnicom Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Omnicom's trading activity, priced at $77.52. The intraday price ranged from $75.33 to $77.44 with a daily change of +0.3416%.

FAQ: Omnicom (OMC)

What is the current price of OMC stock?

Omnicom's current price is $77.52.

Does OMC pay dividends?

Omnicom pays dividends.

Does OMC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Omnicom has a registered presence in the UAE but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary; operations are conducted via partners and distributors.

What is OMC best known for?

Omnicom is most famous for its global advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services.

What assets are typically shown together with OMC?

Commonly shown alongside OMC: Munich Re, Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF, WuXi Biologics

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