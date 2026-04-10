HomeMarketsSharesDeutsche Bank AG

Trade Deutsche Bank AG - DBK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:25:58
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.065
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close27.495
Open27.63
1-Year Change53.63%
Day's Range27.28 - 28.02

Trade Deutsche Bank AG - DBK CFD

What is Deutsche Bank (DBK)?

Deutsche Bank is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. It operates through various segments including corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, and private wealth management. The bank provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank has a significant international presence, with operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and other regions. The institution is known for its role in global finance, offering services such as advisory, capital raising, risk management, and transaction banking. It also engages in research and development within the financial sector. Deutsche Bank's history dates back to the late 19th century, and it has evolved through various phases including expansion, restructuring, and adaptation to regulatory changes. The company plays a key role in the global financial system, serving a diverse client base with a broad spectrum of financial solutions.

Deutsche Bank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, with Deutsche Bank valued at €27.91. Throughout the day, prices ranged between €27.255 and €28.05, with a daily percentage change of +1.327%.

FAQ: Deutsche Bank (DBK)

What is the current price of DBK stock?

Deutsche Bank's current price is €27.91.

Does DBK pay dividends?

Deutsche Bank pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DBK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deutsche Bank maintains a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DBK best known for?

Deutsche Bank is most famous for its global banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with DBK?

Commonly shown alongside DBK: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF, Lovesac, Centuria Industrial REIT

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