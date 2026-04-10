Trade DCC PLC - DCC CFD

What is DCC (DCC)?

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, and support services group headquartered in Ireland. The company operates through multiple divisions including energy, healthcare, technology, and environmental sectors. DCC provides distribution and related services to a broad range of customers and suppliers, facilitating the supply chain for various products and solutions. Its energy division supplies fuels and lubricants, while the healthcare segment offers medical and pharmaceutical products. The technology division focuses on IT infrastructure and services, and the environmental division provides waste management and recycling solutions. DCC's business model centers on acquiring and developing businesses that complement its existing operations, enabling diversified growth. The company has a global footprint, with operations spanning Europe, North America, and other regions.

DCC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, with DCC trading at £51.6. It has seen price movement between £50.4 and £51.55 today, with a daily change of +2.0833%.

FAQ: DCC (DCC)

What is the current price of DCC stock?

DCC's current trading price is £51.6.

Does DCC pay dividends?

DCC pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DCC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DCC has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is DCC best known for?

DCC is most famous for its distribution of energy products, healthcare, and technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DCC?

Commonly shown alongside DCC: KUD, EPAM, WEB Travel Group Limited