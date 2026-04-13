Trade Darden Restaurants - DRI CFD

What is Darden (DRI)?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is an American multi-brand restaurant operator headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates several well-known casual dining restaurant chains, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Yard House, and Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Established in 1968, Darden has grown to become one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. The company focuses on delivering a diverse portfolio of dining experiences, ranging from Italian cuisine to steakhouse and seafood offerings. Darden emphasizes operational efficiency, menu innovation, and customer service as core components of its business strategy. The company also engages in real estate management and supply chain operations to support its restaurant brands. Darden's organizational structure includes a centralized corporate office that oversees brand management, marketing, and administrative functions. The company operates primarily in the United States, with a significant presence in various regional markets. Darden is recognized for its contributions to the casual dining sector and its role in shaping industry trends.

Darden Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as Darden is valued at $190.06. Throughout the session, prices ranged between $186.41 and $191.26, with a daily change of -0.8746%.

FAQ: Darden (DRI)

What is the current price of DRI stock?

The last traded price is $190.06.

Does DRI pay dividends?

Darden pays dividends to shareholders.

Does DRI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Darden operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is DRI best known for?

Darden is most famous for its restaurant brands including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

What assets are typically shown together with DRI?

Commonly shown alongside DRI: State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, Property Franchise Group PLC, Affiliated Managers