Trade Danone - BN CFD

What is Danone (BN)?

Danone is a multinational food-products corporation headquartered in Paris, France. The company operates in the dairy and plant-based products, waters, early life nutrition, and medical nutrition segments. Founded in 1919, Danone has grown to become one of the leading global players in the food industry, focusing on health-oriented and sustainable food solutions. Its portfolio includes a variety of brands that cater to different consumer needs, emphasizing nutrition and wellness. Danone's operations span multiple countries, reflecting a diverse geographic presence. The company is also known for its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, integrating these principles into its business practices. Danone's organizational structure supports innovation and adaptation to changing consumer preferences, with a focus on research and development in food science. It collaborates with various stakeholders, including farmers, suppliers, and communities, to promote sustainable agriculture and responsible sourcing. Danone's strategic priorities include expanding its health-focused product lines and enhancing its global footprint in the food and beverage sector.

Danone Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Danone trading at €69.13. The instrument's price range during the session has been between €68.65 and €69.33, moving by +0.5534%.

FAQ: Danone (BN)

What is the current price of BN stock?

Danone's current trading price is €69.13.

Does BN pay dividends?

Danone pays dividends to shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Danone has a registered presence in the UAE but no specific office in DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is BN best known for?

Danone is most famous for its dairy products and bottled water brands.

What assets are typically shown together with BN?

Commonly shown alongside BN: Orezone Gold Corporation, I3 Verticals Inc, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc