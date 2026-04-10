Trade Daimler Truck Holding AG - DTG CFD

What is Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG)?

Daimler Truck Holding AG is a multinational company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial vehicles. Its product range includes heavy-duty trucks, medium-duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, and buses. The company serves various industries such as transportation, logistics, and construction by providing vehicles designed for durability and efficiency. Daimler Truck Holding AG operates globally, with manufacturing facilities and sales networks across multiple regions. It focuses on technological advancements including alternative drivetrains and digital services to meet evolving market demands. The company is a key player in the commercial vehicle sector and contributes to the development of sustainable transportation solutions.

Daimler Truck Holding AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market developments, as Truist Financial Corp holds a price of €44.465. It fluctuates within the intraday range of €43.395 to €44.885, showing a daily change of +0.2931%.

FAQ: Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG)

What is the current price of DTG stock?

Daimler Truck Holding AG is currently priced at €44.465.

Does DTG pay dividends?

Daimler Truck Holding AG pays dividends.

Does DTG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Daimler Truck Holding AG has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai.

What is DTG best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing commercial trucks and heavy-duty vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with DTG?

Commonly shown alongside DTG: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF, Aterian Inc., City Of London Investment