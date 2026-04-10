Trade CSG N.V. - CSGa CFD

What is CSG N.V. (CSGa)?

CSG N.V. is a global provider of business support solutions and software aimed at the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. The company delivers services including customer management, billing, and digital monetization platforms. CSG N.V. focuses on enabling service providers to enhance customer experiences and streamline operational processes through its technology offerings. Its portfolio encompasses cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to support the digital transformation of its clients. The company operates internationally, serving a diverse range of industries with scalable software and services.

CSG N.V. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market transactions, with United Microelectronics Corp - ADR currently at €21.705. It has moved between €20.985 and €23.935 during the day, showing a daily change percentage of -7.4106%.

FAQ: CSG N.V. (CSGa)

What is the current price of CSGa stock?

Currently, the price is €21.705.

Does CSGa pay dividends?

CSG N.V. pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSGa have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CSG N.V. has an established presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is CSGa best known for?

CSG N.V. is most famous for its customer engagement software and solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with CSGa?

Commonly shown alongside CSGa: Volkswagen AG (Ord), MannKind Corp, Elme Communities