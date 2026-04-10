HomeMarketsSharesCredit Agricole

Trade Credit Agricole - ACAp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:26:56
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.045
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close17.16
Open17.165
1-Year Change14.82%
Day's Range17.03 - 17.285

Trade Credit Agricole - ACAp CFD

What is Credit Agricole (ACAp)?

Crédit Agricole S.A. is a French multinational banking group. It offers a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, and insurance. The group serves individual customers, businesses, and institutional clients through an extensive network of branches and subsidiaries. Crédit Agricole is known for its cooperative banking roots and regional bank structure within France. It also maintains a presence in international markets, providing cross-border financial solutions. The company emphasizes risk management, digital transformation, and sustainable finance initiatives. Founded in the late 19th century, Crédit Agricole has evolved into one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It operates under French and European banking regulations.

Credit Agricole Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market trades, with Credit Agricole priced at €17.135. The intraday fluctuations have been between €17.02 and €17.3, with a daily change of -0.1748%.

FAQ: Credit Agricole (ACAp)

What is the current price of ACAp stock?

Credit Agricole's current price is €17.135.

Does ACAp pay dividends?

Credit Agricole pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACAp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Credit Agricole has a registered presence in the UAE via a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ACAp best known for?

Credit Agricole is most famous for its retail banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with ACAp?

Commonly shown alongside ACAp: Endesa, Assa Abloy, Ansell Limited

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