Trade Ansell Limited - ANNau CFD

What is Ansell Limited (ANNau)?

Ansell Limited is a global manufacturer and distributor of protective solutions, including gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE). The company serves healthcare, industrial, and consumer markets with products designed to enhance safety and hygiene. Ansell’s product range includes disposable gloves, chemical protective gloves, and safety garments. It focuses on innovation and quality to meet the needs of diverse applications such as medical procedures, manufacturing, and food handling. The company operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide. Ansell adheres to industry standards and regulatory requirements related to product safety and environmental impact. It supports occupational health and safety initiatives through its protective solutions. The company’s operations emphasize sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices.

Ansell Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations, as Ansell Limited trades at A$28.83. The session's trading range extends between A$28.62 and A$29.5, with a daily change of -2.0137%.

FAQ: Ansell Limited (ANNau)

What is the current price of ANNau stock?

The current price stands at A$28.83.

Does ANNau pay dividends?

Ansell Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ANNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ansell Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through subsidiaries.

What is ANNau best known for?

Ansell Limited is most famous for its protective gloves and personal protective equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with ANNau?

Commonly shown alongside ANNau: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Prosegur Cash, Halfords Group