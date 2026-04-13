Trade Endesa, S.A. - ELE CFD

What is Endesa (ELE)?

Endesa is a leading Spanish company engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and gas. Established in the mid-20th century, it has grown to become one of the largest electric utility companies in Spain and a significant player in the European energy sector. The company operates a diverse portfolio of power plants, including nuclear, hydroelectric, coal, and renewable energy sources, reflecting its commitment to a balanced energy mix. Endesa serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers, providing a range of energy solutions. It is involved in the development of smart grid technologies and energy efficiency initiatives to support sustainable energy consumption. The company also participates in international markets, extending its influence beyond Spain. Endesa's operations contribute to the broader goals of energy transition and environmental sustainability, aligning with regulatory frameworks and industry standards. Its corporate structure includes various subsidiaries and partnerships aimed at enhancing its service offerings and technological capabilities.

Endesa Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements in Endesa, now valued at €38.58. Intraday, the price ranged from €38.26 to €38.47 with a daily percentage shift of -0.2853%.

FAQ: Endesa (ELE)

What is the current price of ELE stock?

Endesa's latest price is €38.58.

Does ELE pay dividends?

Endesa distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ELE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Endesa operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is ELE best known for?

Endesa is most famous for its electricity generation and distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with ELE?

Commonly shown alongside ELE: DHL Group, AdvanSix Inc., iShares Future AI & Tech ETF