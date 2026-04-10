Trade Credicorp Ltd. - BAP CFD

What is Credicorp (BAP)?

Credicorp is a financial services holding company headquartered in Peru. It operates through various subsidiaries, providing a wide range of banking and financial products and services. The company’s operations encompass commercial banking, insurance, pension fund management, and investment services. Credicorp serves both individual and corporate clients, focusing on markets primarily in Peru and other Latin American countries. Its banking segment offers deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, and wealth management services. The insurance division provides life and general insurance products, while the pension fund management arm administers retirement savings plans. Credicorp’s investment services include brokerage and asset management. The company is recognized as one of the leading financial institutions in the region, with a significant presence in the Peruvian financial sector. It emphasizes risk management, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance in its operations. Credicorp plays a key role in the development of financial infrastructure and inclusion within its operating markets.

Credicorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions as Credicorp trades at $351.2. The intraday range extends from $347.11 to $358.31, with a daily change of -1.1888%.

FAQ: Credicorp (BAP)

What is the current price of BAP stock?

The current price stands at $351.2.

Does BAP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BAP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Credicorp has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is BAP best known for?

Credicorp is most famous for its banking and financial services in Latin America.

What assets are typically shown together with BAP?

Commonly shown alongside BAP: TriNet Group Inc, NIQ Global Intelligence plc, Pharming Group