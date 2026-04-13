Trade Corning - GLW CFD

What is Corning (GLW)?

Corning Incorporated is a multinational technology company specializing in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials and technologies. Founded in the 19th century, Corning is known for its innovations in glass science and manufacturing. The company produces glass substrates for displays, optical fiber for telecommunications, and materials for life sciences and environmental technologies. Corning's products are used in various industries including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and healthcare. The company invests in research and development to create advanced materials that support technological progress and sustainability.

Corning Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, with Corning priced at $175.01. The stock has moved between $168.9 and $175.52 today, showing a daily change of +2.1922%.

FAQ: Corning (GLW)

What is the current price of GLW stock?

Corning's stock price is $175.01.

Does GLW pay dividends?

Corning pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GLW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Corning operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is GLW best known for?

Corning is most famous for its specialty glass and ceramics products.

What assets are typically shown together with GLW?

Commonly shown alongside GLW: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF, PSM, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF