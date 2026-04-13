Trade Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. - CPS CFD

What is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is a global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper-Standard’s products are used in a wide range of vehicles including passenger cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. The company operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers worldwide, supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Its offerings include weatherstripping, hoses, and other components essential for vehicle performance, safety, and comfort. Cooper-Standard emphasizes engineering expertise and innovation to meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. The company’s global footprint and diversified product portfolio enable it to serve automotive clients across different markets and vehicle segments.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations where Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is trading at $30.37. The price has shifted between $29.18 and $30.22 during the day, reflecting a daily change of +0.4336%.

FAQ: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

What is the current price of CPS stock?

The current price stands at $30.37.

Does CPS pay dividends?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CPS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CPS best known for?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is most famous for its automotive sealing and fluid transfer systems.

What assets are typically shown together with CPS?

Commonly shown alongside CPS: First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund, Galaxy Digital Holdings Limited, Biglari Holdings Inc