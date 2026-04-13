Trade CNX Resources Corporation - CNX CFD

What is CNX Resources (CNX)?

CNX Resources Corporation is an American natural gas company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company operates mainly in the Appalachian Basin, focusing on the Marcellus and Utica shale formations. CNX Resources utilizes advanced drilling and completion techniques to enhance resource recovery and optimize production efficiency. It also has interests in coal mining and related energy operations. The company emphasizes sustainable practices and environmental stewardship in its operations, aiming to balance energy production with ecological considerations. CNX Resources serves a diverse customer base, including utilities, industrial users, and commercial entities. It plays a role in the broader energy sector by contributing to domestic energy supply and supporting infrastructure development. The company's activities encompass various stages of the natural gas value chain, from exploration to marketing. CNX Resources is headquartered in the United States and operates with a focus on safety, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.

CNX Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session's market activity as CNX Resources trades at $38.99. Intraday, it has moved between $38.42 and $39.45, reflecting a daily percentage change of -1.1488%.

FAQ: CNX Resources (CNX)

What is the current price of CNX stock?

CNX Resources' last traded price is $38.99.

Does CNX pay dividends?

CNX Resources pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CNX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CNX Resources operates in the UAE through partnerships without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is CNX best known for?

CNX Resources is most famous for natural gas exploration and production.

What assets are typically shown together with CNX?

Commonly shown alongside CNX: Humana, Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The, Lowe's Companies