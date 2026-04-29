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Trade Humana - HUM CFD

235.47+2.29%
The chart shows the HUM stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 235.47, a high of 237.36, and a low of 215.95.
Sell

234.25

Buy

235.47

1.22
Low: 215.95High: 237.36
Sellers:
16.6667%
Buyers:
83.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread1.22
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close229.78
Open215.95
1-Year Change-17.56%
Day's Range215.95 - 237.36

Trade Humana - HUM CFD

What is Humana (HUM)?

Humana Inc. is a prominent American health insurance company that specializes in providing a wide range of health and wellness services. Founded in 1961, the company has grown to become one of the largest health insurers in the United States, offering individual and group health insurance plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicaid services. Humana's operations encompass health benefits administration, care delivery, and wellness programs aimed at improving patient outcomes. The company also focuses on integrating technology and data analytics to enhance healthcare management and support value-based care models. Humana serves millions of members across various states, collaborating with healthcare providers, pharmacies, and other partners to offer coordinated care solutions. Its business model emphasizes preventive care and chronic disease management, reflecting broader trends in the healthcare industry toward patient-centered approaches. Humana is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and plays a significant role in shaping health insurance policies and practices in the United States.

Humana Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends, as Humana trades at $235.47. The price variation during the session has been between $212.95 and $238.71, with a daily percentage change of +2.5631%.

FAQ: Humana (HUM)

What is the current price of HUM stock?

The current stock price is $235.47.

Does HUM pay dividends?

Humana pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HUM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Humana does not have an official office in the UAE and operates through partnerships.

What is HUM best known for?

The company is most famous for providing health insurance and healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with HUM?

Commonly shown alongside HUM: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, Global X SuperDividend ETF

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