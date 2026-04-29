Trade Humana - HUM CFD

What is Humana (HUM)?

Humana Inc. is a prominent American health insurance company that specializes in providing a wide range of health and wellness services. Founded in 1961, the company has grown to become one of the largest health insurers in the United States, offering individual and group health insurance plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medicaid services. Humana's operations encompass health benefits administration, care delivery, and wellness programs aimed at improving patient outcomes. The company also focuses on integrating technology and data analytics to enhance healthcare management and support value-based care models. Humana serves millions of members across various states, collaborating with healthcare providers, pharmacies, and other partners to offer coordinated care solutions. Its business model emphasizes preventive care and chronic disease management, reflecting broader trends in the healthcare industry toward patient-centered approaches. Humana is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and plays a significant role in shaping health insurance policies and practices in the United States.

Humana Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends, as Humana trades at $235.47. The price variation during the session has been between $212.95 and $238.71, with a daily percentage change of +2.5631%.

FAQ: Humana (HUM)

What is the current price of HUM stock?

The current stock price is $235.47.

Does HUM pay dividends?

Humana pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HUM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Humana does not have an official office in the UAE and operates through partnerships.

What is HUM best known for?

The company is most famous for providing health insurance and healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with HUM?

Commonly shown alongside HUM: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, Global X SuperDividend ETF