Trade Chimera Investment Corp - CIM CFD

What is Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)?

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in mortgage-related assets. The company invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate-related financial instruments. Its portfolio management includes acquiring, financing, and managing mortgage assets to generate income. Chimera Investment Corporation operates within the financial services sector, focusing on risk-adjusted returns through active asset management. The company employs strategies to manage interest rate and credit risks inherent in mortgage investments. It also adheres to regulatory requirements applicable to REITs and mortgage asset portfolios.

Chimera Investment Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, with Befesa SA trading at $13.36. The intraday price moved between $12.95 and $13.25, reflecting a change of -0.2259%.

FAQ: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

What is the current price of CIM stock?

The current price is $13.36.

Does CIM pay dividends?

Chimera Investment Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CIM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chimera Investment Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official office or subsidiary.

What is CIM best known for?

Chimera Investment Corp is most famous for its investment in residential mortgage-backed securities.

What assets are typically shown together with CIM?

Commonly shown alongside CIM: SEEK Limited, Aston Martin, Raspberry PI Holdings PLC