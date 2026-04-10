Trade Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - AML CFD

What is Aston Martin (AML)?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a British manufacturer specializing in luxury sports cars and grand tourers. Founded in 1913, the company has established a reputation for producing high-performance vehicles characterized by distinctive design and craftsmanship. Aston Martin's product range includes a variety of models that combine advanced engineering with traditional British aesthetics. The company operates globally, serving markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions. Beyond automotive manufacturing, Aston Martin has expanded into lifestyle and luxury goods, including collaborations in fashion and accessories. The brand is also known for its association with popular culture, notably through its long-standing connection with the James Bond film franchise. Aston Martin continues to focus on innovation in automotive technology, including developments in electric and hybrid powertrains, while maintaining its heritage of bespoke vehicle customization. The company’s headquarters and primary manufacturing facilities are located in the United Kingdom.

Aston Martin Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, as Aston Martin is listed at £0.4239. Its intraday price has oscillated between £0.3995 and £0.4333, marking a daily change of +4.0227%.

FAQ: Aston Martin (AML)

What is the current price of AML stock?

The current price stands at £0.4239.

Does AML pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AML have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aston Martin has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through authorized dealers.

What is AML best known for?

The company is most famous for luxury sports cars and automotive design.

What assets are typically shown together with AML?

Commonly shown alongside AML: fuboTV Inc., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc