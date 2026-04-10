Trade Coca-Cola HBC AG - GBP - CCH CFD

What is Coca Cola - GBP (CCH)?

The Coca-Cola Company is a multinational corporation specializing in the production, distribution, and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. Founded in the late 19th century, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates globally with a diverse portfolio of products that includes sparkling soft drinks, juices, water, teas, and energy drinks. The company's flagship product is a carbonated soft drink that has become one of the most recognized brands worldwide. The Coca-Cola Company operates through a franchise model, partnering with bottling companies to manufacture, package, and distribute its beverages. It has a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets, adapting its product offerings to meet regional tastes and preferences. The company also invests in sustainability initiatives, focusing on water stewardship, packaging innovation, and reducing its environmental footprint. Over the years, it has expanded its product range through acquisitions and innovation to address changing consumer trends and health considerations.

Coca Cola - GBP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, as Coca Cola - GBP trades at £45.08. The price varied from £43.73 to £45.83 through the session, showing a daily move of +2.8807%.

FAQ: Coca Cola - GBP (CCH)

What is the current price of CCH stock?

The latest price is £45.08.

Does CCH pay dividends?

Coca Cola pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CCH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coca Cola has a registered office presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CCH best known for?

Coca Cola is most famous for its global beverage products and brand leadership.

What assets are typically shown together with CCH?

Commonly shown alongside CCH: Sportradar Group AG, Tatton Asset Management PLC, Makita Corporation