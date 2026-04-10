Trade Carrefour - CARF CFD

What is Carrefour (CARF)?

Carrefour is a multinational retail corporation headquartered in France. It operates a chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores across multiple countries, making it one of the largest retail groups in the world. The company was founded in 1959 and has since expanded its presence primarily in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Carrefour's business model focuses on offering a wide range of products including food, household goods, and consumer electronics. The company emphasizes supply chain efficiency and has integrated various formats to cater to different market needs, from large hypermarkets to smaller neighborhood stores. Carrefour also engages in private label product development and has implemented sustainability practices aimed at reducing environmental impact. It operates through various subsidiaries and joint ventures, adapting its retail strategies to local markets. Carrefour plays a significant role in the retail sector by providing diverse shopping options and contributing to the evolution of retail distribution channels globally.

Carrefour Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Carrefour currently at €16.37. The trading range for today extends from €16.145 to €16.42, leading to a daily movement of +0.4611%.

FAQ: Carrefour (CARF)

What is the current price of CARF stock?

Carrefour's current trading price is €16.37.

Does CARF pay dividends?

Carrefour pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CARF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carrefour has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CARF best known for?

Carrefour is most famous for its global chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets.

What assets are typically shown together with CARF?

Commonly shown alongside CARF: CoreCivic, Inc., Ferrexpo, SGS