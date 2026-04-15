Trade Carma Limited - CMAau CFD

What is Carma Limited (CMAau)?

Carma Limited is an Australian company specializing in the development and operation of renewable energy projects. Its portfolio includes wind, solar, and energy storage assets aimed at generating clean electricity. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions to support the transition to lower-carbon power generation. Carma Limited engages in project development, asset management, and investment in renewable infrastructure. It collaborates with various stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector partners, to advance renewable energy initiatives. The company operates within the regulatory frameworks applicable to the Australian energy market and environmental standards. Carma Limited's activities contribute to the broader adoption of renewable technologies and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector.

Carma Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Fielmann quotes at A$0.946. Its intraday range extends from A$0.929 to A$0.964, with a daily percentage movement of +0.5297%.

FAQ: Carma Limited (CMAau)

What is the current price of CMAau stock?

The latest price recorded is A$0.946.

Does CMAau pay dividends?

Carma Limited does not currently pay dividends.

Does CMAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Carma Limited does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is CMAau best known for?

The company is most famous for its innovative technology solutions in the automotive industry.

What assets are typically shown together with CMAau?

Commonly shown alongside CMAau: Terex, Schrödinger, Inc., WuXi Biologics