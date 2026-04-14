Trade Capcom Co Ltd - 9697 CFD

What is Capcom Co Ltd (9697)?

Capcom Co Ltd is a Japanese company engaged in the development, publishing, and distribution of video games and entertainment software. The company is known for creating and managing popular game franchises across various platforms including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Capcom's portfolio spans multiple genres such as action, adventure, fighting, and role-playing games. The company combines creative content development with technological innovation to deliver interactive entertainment experiences. Capcom also participates in licensing and merchandising activities related to its intellectual properties. Its operations include global marketing and distribution networks that support the international reach of its products. The company contributes to the entertainment industry through ongoing development of new titles and maintenance of established franchises.

Capcom Co Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Medline Inc. is priced at ¥3556.56. The intraday price moved between ¥3480.51 and ¥3585.4, with a daily change of +4.3554%.

FAQ: Capcom Co Ltd (9697)

What is the current price of 9697 stock?

The last price recorded is ¥3556.56.

Does 9697 pay dividends?

Capcom Co Ltd pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9697 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Capcom Co Ltd operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 9697 best known for?

Capcom Co Ltd is most famous for its video game franchises and entertainment software.

What assets are typically shown together with 9697?

Commonly shown alongside 9697: Oklo Inc, BlackSky Technology Inc, SPDR MSCI USA Small Cap Value Weighted UCITS ETF