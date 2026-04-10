Trade Cancom SE - COK CFD

What is Cancom (COK)?

Cancom SE is a German information technology company specializing in IT infrastructure and cloud services. Founded in 1992, the company provides a range of IT solutions including managed services, IT consulting, and hardware procurement to businesses and public sector clients. Cancom focuses on digital transformation, offering services such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. The company operates primarily in Germany and other European markets, serving various industries including manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. Cancom's business model integrates consulting, implementation, and ongoing management of IT systems to support clients' operational efficiency and innovation goals. The company is recognized for its comprehensive approach to IT service delivery, combining technical expertise with strategic advisory capabilities. Cancom's organizational structure includes several subsidiaries and business units dedicated to different aspects of IT services, reflecting its broad portfolio. The company contributes to the digitalization efforts of its clients by leveraging emerging technologies and maintaining partnerships with major technology providers.

Cancom Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity with Cancom priced at €24.625. Price fluctuations today have spanned from €23.975 to €24.825, indicating a daily change percentage of +2.5131%.

FAQ: Cancom (COK)

What is the current price of COK stock?

The current price stands at €24.625.

Does COK pay dividends?

Cancom pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does COK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cancom has an official presence in the UAE with a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is COK best known for?

The company is most famous for providing IT infrastructure and cloud services.

What assets are typically shown together with COK?

Commonly shown alongside COK: Waterstone Financial Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF